Nat Geo’s to focus on depletion of earth’s resources in 2020

Published: 18 February 2020 - 1:07 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

National Geographic Abu Dhabi has launched its yearly calendar for 2020, which sounds the alarm on the depletion on earth’s resources, in an effort to raise awareness and spur action towards sustainability.

According to National Geographic Society’s research, the current resource demands are already 1.5 times what the planet can provide.

By 2050, the demands on the Earth’s renewable resources are expected to increase to almost three times what it can sustain.

As a result, we are in the process of dismantling the major ecosystems that are essential to maintaining not only the world’s human cultures, but also all life on Earth.

In line with National Geographic’s long-standing mission towards conservation, the 2020 calendar focuses on the degree of the threat our planet is under, through highlighting the Earth Overshoot Day.

Marking the date when humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate in that year, Earth Overshoot Day is a red-light warning of how collectively we are draining Earth’s capacity to provide.
