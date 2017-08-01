2019 was Lawo's "most successful year" in 50 year existence

Broadcast
News
Published: 19 February 2020 - 9:02 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Lawo launched its 50th anniversary celebrations in January with a Michelin-star studded party for its 300-plus employees in the company’s hometown in Rastatt, close to the Rhine River and the Black Forest region of Germany.

The milestone anniversary follows the company’s most successful business year to date, achieving a record revenue result that represented growth of 40%.

This exceptional performance was generated by an extraordinary uptake of Lawo’s IP media solutions based around core products of video, audio, workflow and monitoring technologies.

Founded by Peter Lawo in 1970, Lawo started out as an engineering office providing bespoke technical solutions before focusing on broadcast and media production technology. The creative drive of its founder and his son Philipp, who took over as CEO in 1999, ensured continual innovation helped evolve and grow the company into a truly global player.

Amongst its list of achievements and accolades, Lawo pioneered the remote production concept when open-standard IP had barely learned to walk and when ST2110 was not yet on the horizon.

Today, the company says it’s involved in more projects than ever before, the scale and scope of each of these projects is on the rise.

Jamie Dunn, chief commercial officer, said: “Lawo has witnessed exceptional growth based on our growing expertise and product portfolio. We are proud of the evolution of the company over the past 50 years and understand the importance that our talented staff, loyal customers and innovative mindset will play in securing another successful 50.”

Lawo’s current IP line-up covers the media production chain from acquisition to playout.

Lawo will continue to mark its 50th anniversary with a number of high-profile events and online presentations throughout 2020.

