BirdDog announces SDM family powered by BirdDog OS

BirdDog, a leading manufacturer of NDI tools has today announced the launch of the SDM Family, powered by BirdDog OS.

BirdDog SDM Family, built upon the industry standard Intel SDM platform is the most integrated and scalable NDI to screen solution available.

Without the need for wall boxes or patch panels, AV distribution is directly integrated within the display.

Featuring a Crestron control library and a RESTful API, programming automation into the SDM Family is easy. Dante support will allow for smooth integration into a plethora of audio systems.

“BirdDog OS really feels like the culmination of all our technology coming together. It incorporates all our research and development over the last 4 years throughout the entire operating system," said Dan Miall, BirdDog co-founder and CEO.



"It’s incredibly intuitive and we are confident it’s going to create some beautiful and elegant installations. We are eager to see how our integrators deploy this solution.”



BirdDog SDM Family is being showcased for the first time at ISE and is scheduled to start shipping December 2020.