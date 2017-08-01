Gismart partners with Judah and the Lion to connect artists with fans

Gismart has partnered with folk-hop talent Judah and the Lion through the application Beat Maker Go, a music-making application including over 20 million downloads and a host of high-profile partnerships.

Following their collaboration with EDM artists, The Chainsmokers, the company has since further established itself as a digital platform.

With 500 million downloads and over 300 thousand users daily, Gismart is opening its doors to artists to use their games to promote new music, content and a host of opportunities across a global audience of music fans.

Beat Maker Go is Gismart’s flagship music product with over 20 million installs and millions of active users. The app regularly makes it to the App Store top charts.

Beat Maker Go presents a music entertainment platform for artists that allows users to create and play original music through 'sound packs' across various music genres. Soundpacks are 'musical toolboxes' comprised of different sounds, beats, and loops sourced from a featured artist's catalogue.

Users instantly produce music using these sounds before sharing their tracks with either a like-minded community of musicians, non-musicians or any chosen network.

Judah & the Lion will be providing the sounds from their back catalogue to allow users to dive into their music and start creating.



Antonia Gilham, VP music at Gismart said: "We're so excited to be working with talent as exceptional as Judah & the Lion. Together, we're going to bring our audiences a genuinely unique musical experience that only Beat Maker Go can deliver. With millions of users all over the world, we want to support up-and-coming artists, as well as those more established, by connecting them with the global audience of music fans on a new, deeper level in the hopes of inspiring a new wave of creativity.”