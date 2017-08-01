Aviwest raises $8.6m in series B funding round

Aviwest, a video contribution systems provider, announced that the company has completed a series B fundraising round with an $8.6m (€8m) investment from Go Capital, Turenne Group, Sodero Gestion, and UNEXO, Groupe Crédit Agricole.

The new investment will contribute to Aviwest's rapid growth of innovative services and strengthen its commercial presence in markets associated with live video production-contribution and IP connectivity.

"New media are constantly emerging and live video coverage around the world is increasing, further building the case as to why bonded, unmanaged IP networks are a smart choice for delivering high-quality live event coverage," said Ronan Poullaouec, chief technology officer at Aviwest.

"With the global rollout of 5G networks currently underway, broadcasters will see a lot of benefits in video contribution. Using our unmanaged IP network technology, which includes a best-in-class hardware encoding platform, professionals in the video business can address the growing demand for high-quality live video coverage of sports, breaking news, and other events in the most affordable and bandwidth-efficient way, from anywhere in the world."

Aviwest plans to increase its innovation and maintain its agility and reactivity to continue offering powerful and reliable top-notch live video contribution solutions.

"Thanks to our new investment, we will continue to work hard to increase our presence in markets associated with IP connectivity and strengthen our business worldwide, especially in China and the US, which both represent an important part of our global market," said Erwan Gasc, CEO at Aviwest.

"It will also allow us to recruit around 50 new people over the coming months."