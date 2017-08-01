Coronavirus will not affect NAB 2020 as LA authroties step up efforts

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), organizer of NAB Show, has affirmed the 2020 NAB Show is set to take place as planned, April 18 – 22 in Las Vegas.

The association is closely monitoring COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, and is prepared to devote whatever resources necessary to ensure a safe and productive NAB Show experience.

1,600 exhibitors and 90,000 attendees are expected to attend the annual tradeshow, with plenty of industry professionals hoping to gain insights into new trends.

A statement from the organisers said: "While the NAB stands firm in its commitment to hold the convention as planned, the health and safety of attendees and participants are NAB’s top priority. To that end, NAB is dedicated to providing rapid responses and assistance in support of the global NAB Show community’s participation plans. The event management team has launched a COVID-19 resource page on the NAB Show website, where updates will be provided.

Currently, NAB is: