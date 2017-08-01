ETC begins shipping of studio LED lighting

Published: 20 February 2020 - 1:59 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

ETC is now shipping a full family of high-quality white light LED luminaires for the 230V market.

With an impressive lumen-per-watt output, Source 4WRD 230V is available in both warm and cool white arrays.

Both warm and cool arrays are available in four different form factors including Source 4WRD Spot, PAR, PARNel, and a non-destructive LED retrofit for existing Source Four fixtures.

ETC’s PAR and PARNel fixtures get a modern upgrade with the added benefits of LEDs and more than 1000 lumens of output.

All existing Source 4 PAR lenses and accessories are compatible with these LED fixtures.

Featuring a patented wave-lens design and easy focusing knob, the Source 4WRD PARNel gives access to a range of 25º-45º – a smooth, soft, symmetrical field that you can spot or flood as needed.


