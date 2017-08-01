Prime Focus Technologies rebrands DAX to Clear

Published: 20 February 2020 - 1:10 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) has announced the transformation of its patented DAX Digital Dailies to Clear.

Initially released in 2004, DAX pioneered the online Dailies experience at a time when the industry was using DVDs and has been the only patented Dailies solution since.

While DAX has undergone several changes since its acquisition by PFT in 2014, it now morphs into Clear with a host of new features that will transform the post-production processes.

The updated Clear will have collaboration tools, upgraded performance, embedded MAM functionality, strong workflow management and the ability to handle Mezzanine/raw content.

Users can now drive post-production supply chain efficiencies – ingest, delivery, Master QC, localisation and Mastering can be easily managed and administered on Clear.


“As part of Clear, we have expanded DAX from a dailies solution into a holistic content creation and post-production supply chain platform,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, founder and global CEO, Prime Focus Technologies.

“Clear brings to the table a host of creative collaboration & post-production tools in the cloud with powerful MAM and supply chain management capabilities. We look forward to delivering an exceptional user experience and tangible business benefits to content creators.”

Used by 50% of US studios, the product now sports new powerful functionalities, and is all set to power the US studios to unleash their full potential. PFT’s customer support continues to be the industry’s gold standard, scaling to meet the needs of customers around the world.
