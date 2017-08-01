EditShare Academy accepting registrations

EditShare has opened registrations for its EditShare Academy authorised training and certification programme.

EditShare Academy offers online and instructor-led courses within a tiered certification curriculum that equips IT administrators, video professionals, and sales associates with the knowledge to design and deploy open, secure EditShare-powered production and editorial workflows around industry-leading creative solutions.

The recommended prerequisite to the complete EditShare Academy curriculum, the EditShare Certified Associate training course is open for general enrollment today.

The EditShare Sales Professional and EditShare Certified Engineer courses will follow shortly in Q2 and Q3 of this year.

The EditShare Certified Associate training course provides foundational knowledge around EditShare’s progressive experiences as a company and its innovative technology. It gives students a glimpse into how EditShare solutions can propel open, secure and transformative workflows for on-premise, cloud, and hybrid implementations,” states Stuart McGeechan, vice president of customer success, EditShare. “By educating everyone that touches EditShare, from administrators to sales professionals to engineers onto the end-users who make the stories we love to watch, we create a globally consistent, world-class customer experience that is second to none.”

Comprised of easy to follow multimedia content designed to enhance understanding and test knowledge of EditShare solutions, the EditShare Certified Associate track takes students through EditShare’s history, product line, and industry solutions in approximately 90 minutes from start to finish.