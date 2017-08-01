Robycam gets rechristened to Birds Camera Solutions

Broadcast
News
Published: 23 February 2020 - 11:39 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Robycam Germany, based in Bingen am Rhein, Germany, has changed its name to Birds Camera Solutions.

Birds Camera continues its business activities unchanged and continues to offer a range of cable camera systems as rentals for productions.

In addition, the range of systems has been expanded to include smaller cable camera systems. A new addition to the system portfolio is the Birds Cam System, which is particularly suitable for smaller venues or studios because of its compact winches and camera head dimensions.

The company currently offers a range of systems deploying the Birds Cam, Robycam Compact and Robycam 3D, which all can be used in a wide variety of locations and productions.

For customers, everything stays unchanged. Both the team with two managing directors Stefan Breder and Philip von Senden, as well as contact details, remain the same.

Breder said: “With the addition of the smaller aerial camera system, we have renamed the company to Birds Camera Solutions. The name change underpins our growing range of cable camera systems. No matter what production in what location, our customers can rely on our services to always provide the right solution to shoot exceptional images.”


