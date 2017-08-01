SmallHD launches rugged new monitor

SmallHD has unveiled the a bright and rugged 24-inch production monitor, designed for optimal performance in any production environment, from a crowded studio to an intense outdoor shoot.



The 2403HB features an aluminum chassis, for durability across unpredictable on set conditions.

It's 25% lighter than the previous 24-inch high bright model, which means easier setup and relocation.



The screen has a brightness of 1600nits lending itself for for outdoor productions.

The 2403HB will begin shipping in Spring 2020, priced at $2,999.