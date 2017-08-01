Telemetrics' robotic camera system used at NFL final

Amongst all the action of the 2019 NFL finale, two new additions to the remotely controlled robotic camera line-up from Telemetrics, a leader in robotic camera control systems, were mounted high atop Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for a nationally recognised news agency.

Inside two separately located Telemetrics WP-HOU-A9 weatherproof camera housings, a Sony Alpha α9 full-frame mirrorless camera installed on the Telemetrics PT-CP-S5 Compact Pan/Tilt Head was used to capture high-quality (24 MP) still photos for its hundreds of affiliated news outlets.



The application was the first such use of this system in a live sports setting. A network interface allowed users to control the camera and access the images online, while ethernet, USB and serial interfaces are also included.



“We’ve been working closely with Sony and a major news service to develop this remotely controlled system, which provides a fully integrated system that is ideal for a number of hard to reach camera positions that provide highly unique and creative POV shots,” said Michael Cuomo, VP of Telemetrics.