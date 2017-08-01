Arena Television chooses Leader test instruments for OB truck

Broadcast
News
Published: 24 February 2020 - 9:06 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

Arena Television, one of Europe's largest independent providers of OB facilities, has purchased four Leader LV5350 waveform monitors for its new OB17 vehicle which operates from Arena's Redhill Aerodrome headquarters in Surrey.

The OB17 is a 16.5 metre long 32 tonne articulated vehicle with twin full-length expanding sides.

Onboard features include a 240 ft2 production gallery, 16 camera channels, an 80 input Sony vision mixer, a Grass Valley hybrid router with 365 video inputs and 798 video outputs, a monitor wall with up to 180 configurable video preview windows, and a Calrec Artemis Beam audio console.

"OB17 is a powerful HD-HDR/SDR truck built for assignments such as light entertainment," says Dafydd (Daf) Rees, deputy director of operations at Arena Television. "Its first job was for ITV's coverage of the Royal Variety Performance last November. HD-SDR is still the dominant production format but we are seeing a steady increase in demand for HD-HDR."

"We chose Leader LV5350 waveform monitors for the shading suite because the support both standards. Their half rack width 3U form factor was also important to us. Having the Leader display directly below the main shading monitor it is an ergonomically efficient way of shading rather than having to look away to a rasterized display on a separate screen."

"The OB17 project was managed from conception to delivery by Arena’s in house project team who were tasked with sourcing all the equipment for the truck. The LV5350s were supplied by Paul Froom at Sentinel Broadcast, sourced from Leader's UK distribution partner Thameside TV."
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Emirates International Salon Culinaire dates announced
    Rixos Bab Al Bahr launches experience-led packages
      Jannah Hotels & Resorts partners with Carter & White
        Pai Thai reopens following refurbishment
          Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Captain's Bridge on the Queen Elizabeth 2
              Photos: First look at ME Dubai rooms
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Day three at Gulfood 2020
                    In pictures: 4 things about Arabic drama Kingdoms of Fire