Sony smartphone to double up as broadcast terminal

Published: 24 February 2020 - 9:25 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Sony has vetted the appetite of audiences around the world with the Xperia Pro 5G.

Sony is, through this device, looking to entice video creators.

The firm's current flagship is the Xperia 1 II featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 6.5-inch 21:9 4K HDR OLED display.

The Xperia Pro will support high-speed mmWave 5G tech and pack an HDMI port with the phone potentially capable of receiving 4K video signal.

The phone's display would lend itself as a monitor for content creators, capture device and even a broadcast terminal.

The latter will be aided by 4-way antenna and "low permittivity materials" that allow for 360-degree omnidirectional communications and ultra-fast mmWave speeds.

Sony said: "Xperia PRO supports professional broadcast video transmission workflows by visualising and confirming communication status."

Meanwhile the HDMI port will increase connectivity to any DSLR camera or pro camcorder and "transmit broadcast video data during shooting to a server or cloud via 5G connections."

The Japanese electronics firm hasn't yet announced pricing or availability but the promising nature of the campain means we could see the device.

