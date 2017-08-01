DiGiCo launches A164D Wall LCD and A168D Stage

DiGiCo launched two new I/O Racks, the A164D Wall LCD and A168D Stage, for its 4REA4 processing engine for networked audio in installations, at this year’s ISE show in Amsterdam.

Both Racks bring all the connectivity of the original A164 Wall LCD and A168 Stage, but with the additional advantage of Dante connectivity.

“With 4REA4, we enabled audio over IP, but until now it had to be on a dedicated network,” explains DiGiCo Technical Sales Manager, Tim Shaxson. “Adding Dante connectivity not only adds the flexibility and familiarity of the Dante network protocol, but also means that consultants and integrators can take advantage of existing network infrastructure to drop I/O for their 4REA4 anywhere on the network.”

The A164D Wall LCD is a 16 input 4 output I/O Expander that uses the Dante network protocol to provide fixed, additional I/O anywhere on a network and is designed for wall or floor mounting. It comes with 16 Mic Preamps on XLR inputs with Phantom Power status LEDs and four XLR Line Outs with direct preamp control from the 4REA4 controller software.

It can run at both 48K and 96k sample rates and it is AES67 compatible. Primary and secondary Dante ports come with locking EtherCON connectors and can run in both redundant and switched mode. All LCD labels are dimmable and can be customised using Dante controller software.

The A168D Stage is a portable 16 input 8 output I/O Expander, again using the Dante network protocol to provide additional I/O anywhere on a network. It comes with 16 mic preamps on XLR inputs with Phantom Power status LEDs and 8 XLR line outputs with direct preamp control from the 4REA4 controller software.

It runs at 48k and 96k and is AES67 compatible. Primary and secondary ports again come with locking EtherCON connectors and can run in redundant or switched mode.