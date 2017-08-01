SNTV to manage J.League's international YouTube channel

Broadcast
News
Published: 25 February 2020 - 8:51 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
SNTV (Sports News Television), the joint venture between IMG and the Associated Press (AP), has agreed a new deal with the J.League, which includes managing the new international YouTube channel for J.League, Japan’s professional football league.

SNTV will deliver a complete YouTube channel strategy for the J.League, to increase reach and connect with fans globally, by producing rich and engaging video stories, including match highlights, player profiles, reaction and archive features.

In addition to managing the YouTube channel, SNTV will create regular news feature stories, highlighting players, events and matches, which will be distributed across SNTV’s global network of broadcast and digital media organisations.

This is the third year SNTV has worked with J.League as a partner and the expanded partnership highlights the work SNTV is doing to support the J.League maximise exposure, increase their social footprint and ultimately grow their international audience.

James Dobbs, managing director of SNTV, said: “The J.League is recognised as one of the most successful and competitive leagues in Asia and we are excited to extend our relationship with them. The launch of the international YouTube channel and SNTV’s overall content offering will take viewers closer to the action and give a real insight into the clubs and players in Japan.”

The new Meiji Yasuda J1 League season began on the weekend of February 21-23. SNTV, which was founded in 1996, has relationships with over 200 sporting federations covering over 40 sports, creates over 60 unique videos per day and over 30,000 stories per year.
