Vox secures MENA distribution rights for Saudi animation film

Broadcast
News
Published: 25 February 2020 - 8:23 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

An Animation feature titiled The Journey has signed an agreement with Vox Cinemas for theatrical distribution across the Middle East and North Africa.

The Journey has been co-produced by Saudi animation studios Manga Productions and Japan-based Toei Animation

Manga has also announced that the toon epic based on Saudi folklore and directed by Japan’s Shizuno Kobun (“Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle”) will be going out in Japan via Toei subsidiary T-Joy.

Distribution deals were announced at Berlin’s EFM market, Variety reported.

The co-production stems from a pact between the two companies made in November 2017, one month before Saudi Arabia lifted its 35-year ban on cinemas.

Manga has fully financed the production valued at $10-15m, which is currently in post.

Manga will presenting the film to prospective buyers for other territories at the Cannes Marche du Film in May.
