Canon beefs up 4K range with new EOS 850D

Broadcast
News
Published: 26 February 2020 - 2:19 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Canon Middle East announced the launch of the Canon EOS 850D, a lightweight, and connected DSLR camera, powered by Canon’s DIGIC 8 processor.

The camera is equipped with a 24.1 Megapixel Dual Pixel CMOS APS-C sensor and 4K movie capability.

Users can attach any EF or EF-S lens, add a Speedlite flash, or plug in an external mic via the 3.5mm jack.

The EOS 850D is equipped with an Intelligent Tracking (iTR) automatic focus (AF), made possible by the 220,000 Pixel RGB+IR metering sensor.

Binoj Nair, marketing director, B2C business unit Canon Middle East said: “Catering to our community’s needs has always been predominant. There is always something quite fascinating about understanding what sways the culture that we exist in and the stories that inspire our community. Hopefully, the consumer will be able to experience that through this powerful DSLR and it will become a means of telling those very stories”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ShipChain and KeepTruckin announce new partnership to increase data visibility
    European yards specify Thordon System as standard for deck machinery
      March 5th is the last date to submit your Logistics Middle East Awards nominations
        VMWare showcases NFV success stories with operators from around the world
          UAE’s Fujairah and Brooge Petroleum reaffirm land lease agreement

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look at ME Dubai
              Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring
                Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
                  Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences
                    Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020