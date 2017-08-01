Canon beefs up 4K range with new EOS 850D

The camera is equipped with a 24.1 Megapixel Dual Pixel CMOS APS-C sensor and 4K movie capability.

Users can attach any EF or EF-S lens, add a Speedlite flash, or plug in an external mic via the 3.5mm jack.

The EOS 850D is equipped with an Intelligent Tracking (iTR) automatic focus (AF), made possible by the 220,000 Pixel RGB+IR metering sensor.

Binoj Nair, marketing director, B2C business unit Canon Middle East said: “Catering to our community’s needs has always been predominant. There is always something quite fascinating about understanding what sways the culture that we exist in and the stories that inspire our community. Hopefully, the consumer will be able to experience that through this powerful DSLR and it will become a means of telling those very stories”