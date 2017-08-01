Sennheiser hosts Sound Academy in Dubai

Published: 26 February 2020 - 2:06 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Sennheiser, in collaboration with its long-standing UAE-based distributor Venuetech, successfully hosted the latest edition of its ‘Sound Academy’ in Dubai to empower system integrators with a comprehensive understanding of ‘audio for business’ segment.

The training event – which offers tailor-made learning systems and expert knowledge – focused on Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 and SpeechLine Digital Wireless solution ranges which are specifically designed for the audio needs of meetings and conferences in small to large enterprises.

The sessions were conducted by Fadi Costantine, technical sales manager of Sennheiser Middle East said: “One of the most significant changes in the modern working environment is a shift from a face-to-face communication to digital channels, which is placing greater emphasis on the efficiency and quality of these digitized interactions. Managed poorly, this transition can prove frustrating, but when executed well, we find that many people come to prefer digital meetings.”

The Sennheiser Sound Academy featured several hands-on training sessions. At the conclusion of the event, attendees were presented with certificates in recognition of their ability to expertly implement Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 and SpeechLine Digital Wireless solutions.

