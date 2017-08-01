CABSAT 2020 Suppliers: Aviwest

At CABSAT 2020 we will demonstrate our latest innovations and enhancements in live video contribution, distribution, and connectivity solutions. We aim to show how, using Aviwest’s advanced video contribution platform, broadcasters can capture and deliver live 4K, HD, and SD video over multiple unmanaged IP networks, including bonded 4G/3G — and now 5G — cellular, wi-fi, ethernet, and satellite links. We will also demo our proprietary IP bonding technology, which was recently honoured with a second prestigious NATAS Emmy Award.

Give us more insight into the products you will be exhibiting at the show

We will present our double Emmy Award-winning SST (Safe Streams Transport) protocol, which aggregates multiple IP links. In addition, we will showcase new features for our flagship PRO3 and AIR Series solution. The Aviwest team will also demo a state-of-the-art transceiver to receive, decode and distribute video in the shape of the company’s StreamHub, StreamHub provides broadcasters with a scalable and tailored video solution for managing and sharing live streams from multiple transmitters via a single interface.

Our target audience are video professionals, broadcasters and production companies looking for reliable and easy to use live video solutions to freely distribute video content over the public internet and virtually any IP network, including 3G, 4G, and 5G. Covering a live event in the field, broadcasters need equipment that can be carried and set up quickly.

What challenges is the market facing in the sector you firm operates in?

One of the most critical challenges for broadcasters today is getting a good and reliable network connection at an affordable cost. Bandwidth costs can be extremely prohibitive, especially for live HD and UHD video, so having reliable and secure connectivity is key. With the global rollout of 5G networks currently underway, broadcasters will numerous options and benefits at their disposal for video delivery.