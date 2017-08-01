CABSAT 2020 Suppliers: Broadpeak

Broadcast
News
Published: 27 February 2020 - 12:53 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
What are your plans for CABSAT 2020
We will showcase our CDN and video streaming solutions that enable superior quality of experience and efficient content delivery. We will demonstrate, in particular, how operators can easily and efficiently migrate from IPTV to OTT, and how they can offer ultra-low latency for live multiscreen streaming. In addition, we will demonstrate how satellite operators can address scalable multiscreen streaming with transmission over satellite for live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV content. And finally, we will show how content providers can reduce their CDN costs with local video caching technologies.

Give us more insight into the products you will be exhibiting at the show
Our CDN technologies and our nanoCDN multicast ABR technology that boosts quality of experience, minimizes bandwidth, and dramatically decreases latency, will be on display, while our nanoCDN solution for satellite, which allows operators to deliver true OTT experiences while preserving the quality of traditional satellite distribution and enables them to provide live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV content, will also be showcased. Broadpeak’s BroadCache Boxes will also be highlighted.

What challenges is the market facing in the sector your firm operates in?
What Broadpeak is seeing is quality of experience for subscribers is now key. Our solutions present service providers with the solutions to offer the best quality of experience for their customers while optimizing overall costs.
