CABSAT 2020 suppliers: Lawo

Lawo will be at CABSAT to foster existing business partnerships and friendships and also to establish further high-quality relationships with system integrators and end customers like TV broadcasters and radio stations. The Middle East region has developed to an important market that has over the years opened to advanced, state of the art products and solutions for modern, smart infrastructures. Lawo’s portfolio of IP-based video-, audio-, control- and networking technology, powering ST2110 facilities worldwide, makes our company a perfect match with the region’s projects of broadcasters big or small.

Give us more insight into the products and services you will be exhibiting at the show?

This year’s setup in Dubai comprises Lawo’s V__matrix Software-defined IP-Routing, Processing & Multi-Viewing Platform, the VSM (Virtual Studio Manager) independent overarching broadcast control system as well as the SMART System Monitoring and Realtime Telemetry for Broadcast Networks. Also on show are the mc²36 All-in-One console with the Bundesliga-approved KICK automated mixing control for close-ball mixing as well as Lawo’s A__line – WAN-capable Audio-over-IP Nodes. The setup is rounded up by the presentation of the manufacturer’s powerful ruby radio console with a customizable, context-sensitive visual interface and the Power Core Audio Mixing Engine.

Our target audience are TV broadcasters and radio stations as well as outside broadcast and in-door production companies from the region respectively working in the region.

What is the USP of your product?

Within five decades, Lawo has grown from an engineering office to a globally successful developer and manufacturer of top-quality, innovative technologies, products and solutions. Products include control and monitoring systems, digital audio mixing consoles, routers, video processing tools as well as solutions for IP-based A/V infrastructures and routing systems. All products are developed in Germany and manufactured according to highest quality standards at the company’s headquarters in Germany.

The challenges the region’s market is facing lies in the disruptive development of IP- and open-standard technology, and whether broadcasters and production companies are ready to take firm decisions on embracing IP technology for their complete broadcast infrastructure in and out of the broadcast facilities. Its only then that they can enjoy all the advantages of IP technology — flexible use of resources in combination with resource pooling, remote production with savings in time and travel, more content production for feeding more channels and platforms in less time, and, after all, less costs. We are absolutely certain that IP is the technology of the future – Lawo IP-based products and solutions are field-proven in various installations.

What are your plans for 2020?

Lawo is a pioneer in IP technology and in open standards for interoperability of IP products developed by manufacturers of the broadcast industry. We want to follow this path to guarantee safe investments for all clients in the broadcast business to ensure at the same time the affordability of IP technology for all broadcasters.