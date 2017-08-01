CABSAT 2020 suppliers: GB Labs

GB Labs will showcase its award-winning Mosaic automatic asset organiser and the new CORE.4 Lite operating system during CABSAT 2020 among other offerings relevant to the region.

Give us more insight into the products you will be exhibiting at the show?

The Mosaic asset organiser makes it far easier to quickly search for, retrieve, and view video assets. GB Labs new CORE.4 Lite operating system is a custom OS specifically designed to serve media files and guarantees stable performance for workgroups or individuals, while maximising the efficiency. A powerful new feature included with CORE.4 Lite is Analytics Centre, a dashboard that runs in the background and continuously analyses the network to provide complete visibility of data use. GB Labs will also demonstrate how its Dynamic Bandwidth Control identifies and selects high, medium, and low priority users to ensure its storage systems automatically adjust to operate at peak performance. For backup and archiving, the exhibition stand workspaces will be coupled with GB Labs EasyLTO, an easy-to-use, cost-effective, all-in-one, high-speed solution.

We sell primarily to the media industry, but we are increasingly seeing success outside that sector including corporate, academic, and major sport businesses.

What is the USP of your product?

GB Labs storage systems are the fastest, most intelligent, and most reliable. Moreover, it’s non-disruptive. Our storage can be installed and up and running quickly without removing an existing system. In fact our approach is to not only supply a faster, more reliable storage infrastructure, but make far better use of the existing storage.

The challenge across virtually every video processing market is the sheer volume of high bandwidth, high value content that is being produced. Fortunately, we are in exactly the right position to help our customers turn those challenges into profitable workflows.

What are your plans for 2020?

We will continue our drive to educate and expand our market sectors by communicating and demonstrating the benefits of not just our intelligent storage, but the wide range of tasks for which it can be deployed. GB Labs users continually direct more and more of their applications to GB Labs storage as they discover how powerful and flexible it is.