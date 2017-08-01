CABSAT 2020 suppliers: Ikegami

Published: 29 February 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
What are your plans for CABSAT 2020?
Highlights of the Ikegami exhibit on stand C4-20 will be the UHL-43 compact HDR camera, the UHK-430 system camera with IP interface and the HQLM-3125X 4K master grade video monitor.

Give us more insight into the products you will be exhibiting at the show?
The Ikegami UHL-43 is a compact HDR camera designed for applications such as robotic studios, outside broadcasting of live events, parliamentary television, point-of-view image capture, weather coverage, traffic surveillance and public security monitoring. It employs three 2/3-inch 4K-native 8.3 megapixel CMOS sensors in the same workflow and remote control structure as Ikegami’s Unicam XE series UHK-430 and UHK-435 cameras. Unlike cameras using a single chip or pixel-offset technology, the integration of three 3840 x 2160 resolution CMOS sensors and prism optics provides true UHD capture resolution, high quality colour reproduction and complete freedom from colour aliasing. Measuring only 145 x 155 x 169 mm WDH and weighing just 2.6 kg, the camera head can be used on practically any support device such as a shoulder harness, long-reach arm or overhead mount. Output options supporting 12G-SDI or 4 x 3G-SDI over coaxial cable or 12G-SDI over optical fibre are available.

Who is your target audience and what should they look out for in your offerings?
Ikegami broadcast cameras are designed for use across the entire media business spectrum, from independent production companies right through to large-scale OB service-providers, broadcast TV channels and global TV networks. Ikegami specialises in broadcast cameras, monitors and transmission equipment of the highest quality and standards.

What is the USP of your product / service?
Ikegami products combine no-compromise robustness with highest quality in any desired TV standard from HD-SDR and HD-HDR right through to 4K. As Ikegami’s European headquarters, we can react efficiently to any sales and technical enquiries which is a major advantage for our customers and partners.

What challenges is the market facing in the market sector you firm operates in?
The key challenge is the profusion of TV standards made possible by ongoing progress in image capture and display technology. Ikegami maintains its position as the leader in its field by viewing every challenge as a potential opportunity.

What are your plans for 2020?
Ikegami’s focus is on designing products which combine maximum quality and creative versatility within compact dimensions and at competitive prices. We are currently focusing on the development of our next generation of broadcast cameras and appropriate camera control units. The first step will be releasing our new versatile BSX-100 base station this year.

