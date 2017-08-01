Direct 4K HDR IMF delivery launches with the Ownzones Connect and Netflix backlot integration

The M&E industry is launching into 2020 with one principal trend at the helm–cloud-based workflows.

In 2019, 77% of enterprises had at least one application or a portion of their enterprise computing infrastructure in the cloud. Cisco predicts that by 2021, 94% of workloads and compute instances will be processed by cloud data centers.

Content companies are benefiting from the scalability and shorter time-to-market that the cloud affords them.

Netflix have also spearheaded the adoption of the Interoperable Master Format (IMF) in cloud-based production workflows to enable versioning and reduced storage requirements.

A pain point for companies using content supply chain tools in the cloud was having to download an IMF package locally and re-upload it in order to actually deliver it to a platform.

In response to this need, the IMF partnered with Netflix to provide a solution that closed this gap in cloud-based IMF delivery. The company has integrated Ownzones Connect, the cloud-native video supply chain platform with Netflix Backlot to enable content studios and post-production houses to deliver IMF packages to Netflix via API entirely within the cloud.

The integration allows users to leverage all their preferred cloud-based tools and be able to deliver in the cloud without having to pull the file down locally.