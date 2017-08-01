Direct 4K HDR IMF delivery launches with the Ownzones Connect and Netflix backlot integration

Broadcast
News
Published: 3 February 2020 - 12:41 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

The M&E industry is launching into 2020 with one principal trend at the helm–cloud-based workflows.

In 2019, 77% of enterprises had at least one application or a portion of their enterprise computing infrastructure in the cloud. Cisco predicts that by 2021, 94% of workloads and compute instances will be processed by cloud data centers.

Content companies are benefiting from the scalability and shorter time-to-market that the cloud affords them.

Netflix have also spearheaded the adoption of the Interoperable Master Format (IMF) in cloud-based production workflows to enable versioning and reduced storage requirements.

A pain point for companies using content supply chain tools in the cloud was having to download an IMF package locally and re-upload it in order to actually deliver it to a platform.

In response to this need, the IMF partnered with Netflix to provide a solution that closed this gap in cloud-based IMF delivery. The company has integrated Ownzones Connect, the cloud-native video supply chain platform with Netflix Backlot to enable content studios and post-production houses to deliver IMF packages to Netflix via API entirely within the cloud.

The integration allows users to leverage all their preferred cloud-based tools and be able to deliver in the cloud without having to pull the file down locally.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Flexi technology delivers optimum storage capacity for Rico
    Flexi technology delivers optimum storage capacity for Rico
      UAE makes 80tcsf gas discovery in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
        Jordan announces plans to boost its digital transformation
          Belgian regulator proposes temporary measures to fast-track 5G licences

            More related galleries

            Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: Saii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
                  Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue
                    Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel