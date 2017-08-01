Hollywood and Arabic should come together, Rami Jaber

Broadcast
News
Published: 4 February 2020 - 5:08 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Amidst the glitz of tinsel town Rami Jaber hasn’t forgotten his roots and vows to make a Arabic movie someday.

“I’m not too sure about making an Arabic movie just as yet, I’m confident of a TV series on the other hand. It’s a case of never say never, and my dream is to make an Arabic movie featuring big names from Hollywood and Bollywood,” Jaber reveals.

“I want to produce Arabic content with Hollywood actors and build a bridge between the Middle East and Hollywood. We are most certainly looking at doing a big [budget] Arabic TV series which will have a star cast. The series will also include a few renowned Arabic stars as well. There’s no denying that the Middle East is home to a vast pool of talented directors — based in Egypt, UAE, Tunisia and all over the region.”

Over the last few years Jaber has been busy with the production of The Misfits – an action heist flick – which stars the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth and Nick Cannon.

The film is directed by Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master and Deep Blue) with Kia Jam as one of its producers.


