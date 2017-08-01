ETL Systems receives investment from CBPE Capital

Broadcast
News
Published: 5 February 2020 - 12:25 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
ETL Systems, a manufacturer of RF distribution equipment has received investment from CBPE Capital to support its management’s growth plans.

The business is embarking on further expansion, designed to take advantage of positive market drivers in the satellite industry and solid industry conditions.

ETL serves end markets including broadcasting, energy, defence, government and maritime and has a distinguished track record of growth and technological innovation in support of its international client base. The company is the recipient of industry accolades including three Queens Awards in recent years.

Ian Hilditch, CEO of ETL Systems said: “We are very excited to welcome the team from CBPE Capital, who will add a new level of support and experience to help us to grow our global customer footprint and accelerate bringing new technologies to market. CBPE has a proven track record within the technology sector, having partnered with some great companies.

“ETL is building on an impressive track record of growth of its range of RF distribution products, which are manufactured at our purpose-built facility near Hereford, UK. We export over 80% of our products to satellite customers around the world.”

Jolyon Latimer, partner at CPBE said: “The business operates in the attractive and growing satellite communications market and is well placed to capitalise on the opportunity ahead of it. We are delighted to have the opportunity to support the management team in delivering the next stage of ETL’s growth strategy.”

