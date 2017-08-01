Germany's Phoenix Contact decides to expand its executive board

Germany-headquartered leading electrical engineering firm Phoenix Contact, whose Middle East division is based out of the UAE, has announced a restructuring of its executive board in the context of succession planning, with both its chief human resources officer Prof Gunther Olesch and its chief technology officer Roland Bent due to retire in 12 months.

According to the company, effective August 1, the firm’s executive board will expand to include four new members – three of whom are presidents of business areas – including Dirk Görlitzer, Torsten Janwlecke, and Ulrich Leidecker.

As chief operating officers, they will be responsible for central areas of the company, while also continuing to manage their respective Business Areas.

In addition, Dr Frank Possel-Dölken will be appointed as the fourth new member and the chief digital officer (CDO) on the Executive Board.

Possel-Dölken is currently the director of Corporate Technology and Value Chain within the firm. His future responsibilities will also include managing the IT department, as well as digital transformation.

All recently appointed members of the executive board have been working successfully in the Phoenix Contact management for many years, the firm said in a statement.

Commenting on the restructuring of the executive board, the chairman and chief executive officer, Frank Stührenberg, said: “The expansion provides our corporate group with a setting in which the management and our structure can be developed holistically,”

Stührenberg added: “This goal was assigned to us by our advisory board so as to make the Phoenix Contact Group fit for the future. Newly appointing a CDO is of particular importance for digital transformation. A company’s capacity for innovation, innovation strategies, and IT capability are determining factors for its success in the new decade.”

In addition to the four appointed members, Stührenberg as well as the chief financial officer Axel Wachholz will continue as members of the executive board.

In July 2020, Prof Gunther Olesch will turn 65 and retire from the Executive Board. He will continue representing Phoenix Contact until spring of 2021, doing voluntary and association work. From August 2020, the HR department will fall under the responsibility of the CEO.

Roland Bent will continue as a member of the Executive Board until planned retirement in February 2021. He will remain Phoenix Contact’s chief representative for international standardisation, and will continue working voluntarily in the field of national and international standardisation.