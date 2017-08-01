Meet the judges: DS Awards 2020

Set to be held on April 1, 2020, the 16th edition of the Digital Studio Middle East Awards (DS Awards) is just around the corner.

The nominations deadline has been left open for a week into February, thanks to popular demand and requests from the industry.

If you need inspiration for your nomination, then look no beyond the job profiles and portfolios of the DS Awards 2020’s jury. This year’s judges include an eclectic mix of media professionals, consultants, academics.

Our panel of judges includes: Hasan R. Sayed Hasan, founder and managing director of Master Media. Clyde DeSouza, a filmmaker advisor to the government media incubators; Hassan Ghoul, a senior executive with broad-based business development, sales, marketing and general management experience. Ghoul is the current MENA representative for the IABM (the International Association of Broadcast and Media Technology Suppliers). Finally, Dr David Tully, head of Media, senior lecturer, Middlesex University joins the esteemed panel of judges.

Hasan’s firm Master Media provides consultancy and advisory services in the media and broadcast domain. Master Media’s clients include some of the highest profile private and government entities in the MENA region. DeSouza is a renowned immersive media filmmaker and published author in the sci-fi genre. He recently directed a Cinematic VR film, RaginiMMS VR, for India’s Alt Balaji and Zee5, earning them the distinction of being the first to bring Immersive filmed entertainment to digital OTT.

Making his debut on the Jury Dr Tully is well-known academician and responsible for development of the next generation of media creatives through his role in Middlesex University. Amongst his many accolades is the fact that Tobe Hooper directed Tully’s screenplay for 2013 Arabic thriller Djinn.

In the following weeks, these experts will independently judge the nominations received for the DS Awards 2020.

The vote of those judges directly or indirectly associated with a nominated company, project, or programme will not be considered towards its category’s final count.

The DS ME editorial team wishes each and every one of our nominees the best of luck and we look forward to hosting you at the DS Awards ceremony in Dubai this April.

For sponsorship enquiries, please contact DS ME’s sales manager Thomas Lambert on +971 55 760 0707, or drop him an email at thomas.lambert@itp.com. For table bookings, reach out to Teri Dunstan on teri.dunstan@itp.com.