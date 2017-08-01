Family adventure movie “The Call of the Wild” reveals release date

American adventure movie “The Call of the Wild”, starring Harrison Ford releases throughout the UAE on February 20, 2020.

The movie also features Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan and Bradley Whitford alongside a digitally animated canine friend Buck.

Directed by animation director, Chris Sanders and written by Michael Green, the movie promises an adventure with visual effects on the big screen. As a live-action/animation hybrid, The Call of the Wild employs animation technology in order to create the animals in the film as photorealistic–and emotionally authentic–characters.



Adapted from the 1903 literary classic novel by Jack London, the movie follows the adventures of Buck, a Scotch Collie dog who's stolen from his cushy home in California, finding his way to the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.