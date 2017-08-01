Dalet StoreFront: a secure way for media organisations to showcase content to clients

Dalet StoreFront manages multi-user access to Dalet MAM stored content with search tools to locate assets, filtered to show relevant materials to a qualified client.



Underpinned by Dalet MAM orchestration engine for content preparation and delivery, Dalet StoreFront creates a content shopping experience that maximises inventory exposure, repurposing and retail opportunities.



Luc Comeau, market director for MAM and supply chain at Dalet commented: “As audiences grow at a global scale, so does the need for more content. Maximising exposure and facilitating discoverability of our customers’ new or untapped materials is more important than ever before. However, with this opportunity for increased content ROI comes additional supply chain complexities. Dalet StoreFront enables clients to tap into a rich Dalet MAM inventory with greater efficiency and speed, resurfacing and monetizing otherwise dormant archives, all within the familiar shopping experience that today’s digital shoppers come to expect.”



The Dalet StoreFront shopping experience is discoverable through a browsing and online shopping model and eliminates the need for back and forth email exchanges.



Comeau added:“Today many media operations rely heavily on unconnected processes to fulfill partners’ and licensees’ requests. Requests for content via email and disparate file delivery services are manually intensive and leave far too many opportunities to repurpose and resell content on the table. Dalet StoreFront identifies the ‘shopper’ and presents all of the relevant content options they can choose from, ensuring maximum catalog exposure while keeping content rights intact.”



Content owners can identify and tag content rights for their community of licensees as well as establish rights to visitors and potential licensees.

Dalet StoreFront secures content inventory by keeping all the source content under the control and management of Dalet MAM. Only after an order has passed through all checks, automated by Dalet Orchestration, can the fulfillment happen.