Rami Jaber's The Misfits slated for 2020 release

Rami Jaber - a rally driver turned Hollywood producer and actor - is set to make his debut on the big screen with The Misfits.

Over the last few years Abu Dhabi-raised Jaber has been busy with the production of The Misfits – an action heist flick – which stars the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth and Nick Cannon.

The film is directed by Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master and Deep Blue) with Kia Jam as one of its producers.

Jaber created the concept for The Misfits from scratch.

He said: “In 2016 I hosted a party which had producers, directors and writers in attendance. The idea [for The Misfits] was born here after I shared a concept with one of the writers at the party — we finished the script and started producing the film.”

The Misfits brought Jaber back to the place he spent his formative years — Abu Dhabi.

“We were initially slated to film in Puerto Rico and Los Angeles. Following a natural disaster and the ensuing crisis that struck Puerto Rico, we were forced to re-look at other destinations. We decided on Abu Dhabi, which would replace Puerto Rico. UAE was ideal because they had previous experience with movies such as Fast & Furious in Abu Dhabi or Mission Impossible in Dubai. The level and quality of the facilities is what we are used to shooting with in LA.”

The entire cast and crew were in the UAE capital to film a few scenes in February 2019. And while the film has been scheduled for 2020 additional scenes are currently being written “to make the film even better”.

“The film is still under production with the writers busy putting together new scenes. These new scenes will be shot in LA. Writing and filming of the additional scenes will be done by January 2020,” Jaber said.