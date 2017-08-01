Jump powers Topic with OTT advanced analytics and recommendation engine technology

Broadcast
News
Published: 1 January 2020 - 7:07 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Jump Data-Driven Video, an advanced actionable business data platform for the video industry, has announced that the Topic streaming video service will be powered by Jump’s data-driven video technology.

Topic is the new streaming service for a curious and engaged audience seeking smart, witty, provocative and meaningful entertainment. Topic will feature North American premieres and programming from around the world, complemented by a slate of originals including scripted dramas, comedies, talk shows, documentary and narrative film, and more.

Topic will be using the following JUMP Data-Driven platform modules as part of its video service technology stack to increase retention, personalization, engagement, and marketing effectiveness:

– Jump Deep Insights: an all-in-one business intelligence tool that provides insights about Topic’s overall business performance, audience activity, and content watched, using a unified dashboard that serves as a single source of truth for all the data generated from different third parties data sources (online video platform, subscription management system, the front-end, etc.)

“We believe the video industry is in the middle of a perfect storm of increasing video consumption, intensified competition, and a proliferation of artificial intelligence technology, all of which is completely changing the video market as we know it” says Jerónimo Macanás, CEO and co-founder of Jump “We are very happy to help Topic successfully address the challenges associated with transforming its video service into a data-driven video business, to help it stay ahead of competition and better serve its audience. We are fully committed to contributing to the improvement of Topic’s business through the effective use of business data.”

Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic, commented: “JUMP’s focus on video was a key differentiator and a significant driver in our selection as our data partner. Knowing that it has a history of analyzing and displaying the key metrics required to optimize subscription streaming service performance was crucial. We are excited to have JUMP – as the expert in data-driven video – to help us optimize our service.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Rixos Hotels introduce wellness offers for the New Year
    Mina Rashid’s cruise terminal welcomes 2.3 million visitors
      Al Bustan Centre & Residence focuses on sustainable practices
        UAE boosts water capacity
          Marriott Al Jaddaf announces 2020 spa offers

            More related galleries

            Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 5-10
              Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 1-5
                Photos: Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort
                  Photos: Hilton Christmas decorations around the world
                    Photos: Festive hotel deals around the world