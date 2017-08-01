Jump powers Topic with OTT advanced analytics and recommendation engine technology

Topic is the new streaming service for a curious and engaged audience seeking smart, witty, provocative and meaningful entertainment. Topic will feature North American premieres and programming from around the world, complemented by a slate of originals including scripted dramas, comedies, talk shows, documentary and narrative film, and more.Topic will be using the following JUMP Data-Driven platform modules as part of its video service technology stack to increase retention, personalization, engagement, and marketing effectiveness:– Jump Deep Insights: an all-in-one business intelligence tool that provides insights about Topic’s overall business performance, audience activity, and content watched, using a unified dashboard that serves as a single source of truth for all the data generated from different third parties data sources (online video platform, subscription management system, the front-end, etc.)

“We believe the video industry is in the middle of a perfect storm of increasing video consumption, intensified competition, and a proliferation of artificial intelligence technology, all of which is completely changing the video market as we know it” says Jerónimo Macanás, CEO and co-founder of Jump “We are very happy to help Topic successfully address the challenges associated with transforming its video service into a data-driven video business, to help it stay ahead of competition and better serve its audience. We are fully committed to contributing to the improvement of Topic’s business through the effective use of business data.”



Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic, commented: “JUMP’s focus on video was a key differentiator and a significant driver in our selection as our data partner. Knowing that it has a history of analyzing and displaying the key metrics required to optimize subscription streaming service performance was crucial. We are excited to have JUMP – as the expert in data-driven video – to help us optimize our service.”