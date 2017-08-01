Aviwest behind live coverage of Oman’s Majlis Al-Shura elections

Public Authority for Radio and TV (PART) of the Sultanate of Oman deployed Aviwest, a provider of video contributions system solution to broadcast live coverage of the October 2019 Majlis Al-Shura elections, which take place every four years.

PART selected the Aviwest PRO3 Series HEVC bonded cellular transmitters, QUAD antennas and StreamHub transceiver to broadcast live HD video from locations including remote areas with limited connectivity to Oman TV.

Apex International Technologies & Projects (ApexTec) served as the distributor, ensuring a seamless product deployment.

Said Al Shreqi, director general of PART said: "For such an important event in the Sultanate, broadcasting live election footage with greater efficiency and simplicity was key. The AVIWEST solution offered us an affordable way to stream live, high-quality video successfully from any voting center in the region."

On 27 October, 2019, more than 700,000 Omanis voted on Shura council members, choosing from among 737 candidates.

Saud Ahmed Al Harrasi, director of satellite broadcasting and links at PART, said: "Our engineering team and cameramen had a good experience with Aviwest and were very impressed by the exceptional performance of the whole system. We look forward to making the best use of the new features and application of the system."

When on the go, PART's remote teams needed video delivery solutions that are compact and portable, ensuring they could instantly broadcast live. Aviwest’s PRO3 Series HEVC bonded cellular transmitters provided the broadcaster with a lightweight solution that could be mounted directly on professional cameras or carried in a backpack.

Moreover, the advanced HEVC PRO3 Series enabled PART to deliver HD video quality while reducing bitrates, typically a 30% decrease compared with other HEVC solutions.

Ahmed Aqil Al-Ibrahim, director at ApexTec, Oman commented: "Providing a customer-centric approach and extending committed service to customers is always our priority, and we feel privileged to contribute to the Majlis Al-Shura elections. Aviwest's solution has been deployed in Oman during various mission-critical applications in the past, such as the Mekunu cyclone, as well as used by PART camera teams in overseas event coverage. The user friendliness and robustness of the solution have been proven time and again."

PART's journalists were also able to transmit live videos over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections using PRO380 field units without having to worry about network conditions.

Nicola Atta, sales manager at Aviwest said: "With 110 different voting sites around the Sultanate of Oman, there was a large ground to cover during the election. Our live video solution is lightweight and compact, so it's perfect for mobile newsgathering. It's also cost-saving, reducing the amount of equipment and bandwidth needed to transmit high-quality live video."