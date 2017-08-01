Avonic focuses on ease of integration at ISE 2020

The event will be held at RAI conference center, stand 15-Q260, Amsterdam from 11 to 14 February, 2020.

A number of kiosks will feature demonstrations of how the company’s solutions can benefit users in education and conferencing, as well as the ease of interoperability of its products within the collaboration/communications ecosystem.

Visitors can also see a demonstration of live IP streaming with an all-in-one conference solution.

Walter Harrewijn, managing director at Avonic said: “For us, it’s all about making our customers’ lives easier. We expend considerable design and engineering effort in developing products that are truly state of the art in terms of functionality and performance – but our real advantage lies in what we do to achieve the simple installability and interoperability that enable integrators and end users to achieve complete solutions with less effort and expense, and in less time.”

On show on the Avonic ISE stand is a preview of the CM22 fixed camera for small meeting rooms and huddle rooms. It can be mounted either on top of or below a screen for optimal line of sight during a meeting and is apt for small bezel screens.

Superior to a web cam, it captures highly detailed images at 4K/UltraHD resolution. The CM22 also integrates HDMI and USB3.0 ports for optimum connectivity, and microphones to deliver an all-in-one solution. A preview of the forthcoming CM90 will also be offered to visitors to the Avonic stand.

While most competing products offer 4K/UltraHD resolution at either 30fps or 50fps, the CM90 is capable of live streaming at a full 60fps. A fixed install camera designed for proAV applications with 31x optical zoom.

Also being showcased is the CM70 PTZ series, which includes a feature set more normally found on broadcast-grade equipment including HD-SDI, a user-adjustable colour matrix and SRT streaming.

Characterised by low latency IP streaming, CM70 cameras also have the ability to deliver image quality even under low light with the help of their latest generation Panasonic high SNR CMOS sensor and digital noise reduction. The sensor delivers Full HD 1080p60 resolution.