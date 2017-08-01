EVS announces appointments to the management team

Broadcast
News
EVS announces appointments to the management team
Published: 12 January 2020 - 7:39 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Provider of live video technology for broadcast, EVS has announced three key internal promotions to the management team.

Benoit Quirynen, who joined EVS in August 2016 as SVP market and product has been appointed SVP strategy. In his current role, he will work closely with CEO Serge Van Herck, enabling strategic partnership cooperations and providing overall strategic guidance to steer the company towards its business objectives.

Prior to EVS, Quirynen spent most of his career leading transformational change in a wide range of businesses and through various management functions.

Nicolas Bourdon has been promoted from his position as SVP marketing to chief marketing officer. Over the past 14 years, Nicolas has directly contributed to the positioning of EVS in the industry.

As EVS’ present CMO, Nicolas will be managing the global market solutions activities from ideation to market delivery. He will also be responsible for overseeing the company’s global marketing, learning and community management activities.

Quentin Grutman has taken on the role of chief customer officer to lead all EVS’ customer facing teams: sales, presales, project management and customer service.

Having led EVS EMEA for five years and EVS Americas for the past four years, Quentin has demonstrated the expertise, experience and energy to drive EVS towards its goals and strengthen relationships with its customers on a global scale.

EVS’ CEO, Serge Van Herck said: “Our broadcast industry is going through fundamental changes and by promoting these experienced and passionate leaders to their new roles, I’m convinced we’ll be able to better leverage their expertise and accelerate EVS’ growth at this pivotal moment in the industry.”

All three have officially taken up their roles on January 1, 2020.

