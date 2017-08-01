AMS Neve relaunches iconic digital reverberation system

The RMX16 500 Digital Reverb Module delivers all the musicality of its predecessor, but at a fraction of the price.

The new unit incorporates the nine programmes that came as standard with the original AMS RMX16, along with nine rare aftermarket programmes that were only available to users via a remote control with bar code reader input.

“We are excited to be bringing back the much loved and instantly recognisable sound that made the original AMS RMX16 everyone’s favourite ‘go to’ reverb,” says David Walton, distribution manager, AMS Neve.

The new RMX16 500 comes in a 3-slot wide format and retails at $1,295.

It comes with 18 factory programmes including the Ambience, Nonlin and Reverse, simulating different reverberant environments, with the ability to control all parameters.

The RMX16 500’s OLED display also continuously displays all data, including variables (pre-delay, decay time, high-frequency decay profile and low-frequency decay profile) on the reverb front panel so that users can see ‘at a glance’ how the unit is currently programmed.

The unit is being displayed at NAMM 2020 on booth 14008 in Hall ACC, North Level 1.