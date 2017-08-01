Clear-Com showcases intercom solutions for diverse applications at ISE 2020

Chris Willis, VP of sales at Clear-Com’s said: “ISE welcomes professionals from an incredibly broad range of market sectors – in previous years we’ve met people from theme parks, e-sports, rocket laboratories, crane barges and more. Reliable communications are a universal challenge and because of our long history and accumulated expertise, we offer the broadest range of solutions for the widest variety of applications. From IP-rated waterproof beltpacks to unique full duplex high-quality voice over IP solutions, we offer a uniquely broad and flexible solution set.”

A focus of Clear-Com’s presence at ISE will be the FreeSpeak Edge system. This latest addition to the industry FreeSpeak family of digital wireless intercom solutions operates in the 5GHz band and delivers 12kHz audio quality with low latency and advanced RF performance even in high multi-path environments. The system is highly scalable to accommodate productions and can be combined seamlessly with FreeSpeak II 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz systems, providing three bands across a single unified intercom system.

Visitors to the Clear-Com booth will also note the company’s support for leading Audio-over-IP standards across its range including Dante, AES67 and SMPTE 2110-30. The LQ IP interfaces are a choice for bringing network or internet IP to any intercom or audio system and they are well-received in e-Sports and theme park applications.

LQ is also an important tool to integrate two-way radios and other SIP devices into the main communications system, providing a solution for markets which traditionally rely on two-way radios.

The Encore RS-801 beltpacks will be featured as well, as they boast an IP-53 environmental rating for weatherproofing and are compliant with Marine Certification DNVGL-CG-0339 (2016), thus making them ideally suited for marine, industrial, theme park, stadia and weather-exposed applications.



Clear-Com’s broad range of headsets, each ideally suited for different working environments, can also be found on the booth.

Demonstrating a commitment to the growing sports market, Clear-Com will be a gold sponsor for AGORA 2020, the international conference for technology in sporting venues, which will be held on February 13, 2020 during the show.

In addition to reporting on the technology strategies of the world’s leading stadia for delivering the ultimate matchday experience, AGORA will also consider the use of stadia for hosting other types of live events, including concerts and e-sports.

Clear-Com’s president, Bob Boster will participate in a panel discussion during the event, highlighting Clear-Com’s experience within the sports and live events sectors including solutions for venues, broadcast, e-sports and remote referee / video assisted referee (VAR) applications.

FreeSpeak Edge and a range of Clear-Com intercom solutions will be available for demonstration on Booth 7-K190 at ISE 2020, which takes place from February 11 to 14, 2020 at the RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands.