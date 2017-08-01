Solid State Logic debuts Live V4.10 feature

Solid State Logic debuts Live V4.10 feature
Published: 13 January 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Solid State Logic (SSL) have released its Live V4.10 feature packed update for the entire range of SSL Live consoles including L100, L200, L300, L350, L550 as well as their SOLSA software.

The release provides live engineers with a range of utilities that expands their workflow and control.

The Event Manager feature allows live engineers to create events that can perform one or more actions when one or more input states are met. This means that a single trigger can activate multiple output actions or multiple triggers can activate a single output action, ensuring flexibility for live events.

The console also allows the user to make mix adjustments from groups of paths using VCAs. Adjusting a V-Aux or V-Stem send will trim sends to that bus from all paths that are members of the VCA and show each source path's discrete level to each bus and the level with the VCA offset applied.

A graphical FFT analyser overlay is available across channel and bus, EQ and filters, allowing an engineer to quickly identify and resolve problem frequencies. The fixed-point-per-octave analyser has equal resolution across the entire frequency range, providing high resolution even at low frequencies.

The 1, 2 and 4-band Dynamic EQs in the Live software FX Rack have been redesigned with a new graph based GUI and additional levels of control including ‘static’ gain which increased Q (filter width) range.

DAW Control brings support for the HUI protocol, primarily for engineers requiring record or playback Pro Tool systems. Up to 32 DAW controller channels can be configured for up to four separate DAWs. The feature also provides timecode and MIDI-based automation for input/output actions and events.


