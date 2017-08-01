4 Arab Films make the Oscars 2020 cut

Broadcast
News
Published: 14 January 2020 - 11:13 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

A total of four films from the Arab region have been nominated for awards in both the Documentary Feature and Live Action Short Film categories at the 92nd Academy Awards, which is scheduled to take place next month on Sunday 9 February.

The Tunisian short fim Brotherhood is a nominee for the Best Live Action Short Film category. The film's director, Meryam Joobeur, is the first Tunisian female director in history to be nominated for an Academy Award.

The 2018 short film Nefta Football Club, directed by Yves Piat and Damien Meghrebi, was also nominated alongside Brotherhood in the same category.

Elsewhere, in the Documentary Feature category, Feras Fayyad's The Cave and Waad Al-Kateab's critically acclaimed documentary on the Syrian Civil War, For Sama, are both up for an Academy Award this year.

A Syrian refugee herself, Al-Kateab's haunting documentary recently became the most-nominated documentary in BAFTA history.

Last year, the film was awarded the Prix L’Oeil D’Or for Best Documentary at the Cannes Film Festival, and also won a total of four trophies at the British Independent Film Awards back in December 2019.


