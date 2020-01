The deadline is set to shut by January 22, 2019 for all the 13 categories of the 16th edition of the awards.

Click about the awards and understand the nomination procedure.

The awards will be held on April 1, 2020 in Dubai.

Glipses from the 2019 DS Awards 7 Production has confirmed as one of the Gold Sponsors of the awards ceremony. Contact thomas.lambert@itp.com to find out more about sponsorship and branding opportunities. There is an early bird discount for table bookings, to book your tables on a special rate get in touch with Teri.dunstan@itp.com. The discount is valid until February 10, 2019. Below are categories for the 2020 edition of the DS Awards: Best Content Capture Best Live Action Capture Best Use of Special Effects / Animation Distributor Initiative of the Year Excellence in Post Production Studio of the Year Outstanding Achievement in Workflow Best Technical Installation Award Content Delivery Platform of the Year Best Technology Innovation Award Broadcast Executive of the Year Original Production of The Year Independent Film Maker of the Year

