Telos Alliance Axia iQx console update adds automix capabilities

Global player in broadcast audio, Telos Alliance recently introduced software v1.3.2 to the Axia iQx AoIP console.

iQx combines the mix engine and surface into one unit and has the ability to plug into an existing AoIP network with the ultimate ease.

V1.3.2 adds automix capabilities to the set of features that iQx offers.

Using this tool allows operators to automatically balance the levels of on-air-microphones when more than one mic is open at a time in a studio.

The automix function pulls down the levels when a person isn't speaking and resolves conflicts based on assigned priorities, offering great sound for dynamic conversations and allowing hosts to focus less on their board and more on their show.

V1.3.2 is now available for download on the iQx product page on the Telos Alliance website.