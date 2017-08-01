Zixi showcases software-defined video platform at CES 2020

Broadcast
News
Published: 14 January 2020 - 10:30 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Live video distributor, Zixi and architect of the Software Defined Video Platform (SDVP) featured with Version 13 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show to demonstrate functionalities from the four elements that enable the broadcaster video network to be centrally managed using software and integrated devices.

The IP technology, adaptable to any future, allows complex networks to be managed from a centralised control plane, deployments quickly and easily configured and high value services rapidly replicated.

Essential control functions such as monitoring, fault recovery and security are welded into every aspect of the SDVP, which can be deployed on-premises, through any cloud infrastructure or hybrid IP networks.

At CES Zixi will be exhibiting capabilities from the four elements of the Software-Defined Video Platform which are ZEN Master’s cloud-based interface, the Zixi Video Solutions Stack, Zixi’s next-generation transport streaming protocol and Zixi Enabled Network ecosystem.

AppearTV, ATEME, Blonder Tongue, Edgeware, Elecard, Kiloview, Kontron, RedBee Media, Sencore, Socionext, Telstra, Telestream, Video Flow, Videon Central, and Vimond, were among some of the notable companies that partnered with Zixi in 2019 to provide integrated video streaming offerings to the broadcaster community.

The company also invests in the ecosystem with resources to assist partners with development, testing and go-to-market activities to provide extensive visibility to prospective consumers.

Gordon Brooks, executive chairman and CEO of Zixi said: “With over 450% growth from Zixi’s largest accounts and the industry’s biggest and most strategic companies, Zixi had a record 2019 as we continued to experience dramatic expansion and market adoption with traditional broadcasters, OTT Services, and content providers. Zixi continues to innovate and deliver global, scalable solutions never conceivable until just recently. Zixi is truly unique, allowing our customers to seamlessly use any type of IP Network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device for the ultimate interoperability.”

