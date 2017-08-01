ARRI releases new range of signature prime lenses

Published: 15 January 2020 - 12:33 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

ARRI released an entire range of Signature Prime lenses.

Known for capturing warm, smooth skin tones, with soft bokeh and delicate flares, the ARRI Signature Prime lenses are the first full range of large-format lenses designed specifically for digital cinematography.

The large-format lenses have 16 focal lengths ranging from 12 mm to 280 mm. The Signature Primes cover all image circles, up to 46 mm, making them compatible with any ARRI or third-party camera with an LPL mount.

Since its launch, the ARRI Signature Prime lenses have been used on set of films and television series including 1917 with Roger Deakins CBE, ASC, BSC, Emily in Paris with Steven Fierberg ASC, Just 1 Day with Chris Doyle HKSC, Outlander (Season 5) with Stijn Van der Veken ASC, SBC, and The Invisible Man with Stefan Duscio ACS.

Director of photography Michael Seresin ONZM, BSC used a custom-made glass element with the Magnetic Rear Filter Holder to create a personalized look for the entirety of his upcoming film Gunpowder Milkshake.


