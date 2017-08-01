Growth in demand for mediaClass’ subscription-based OTT and IPTV services

Bypassing traditional broadcast and satellite platforms, OTT services are typically streamed over the top.

Manelli Hosseini, EVP of mediaClass said: "Given the rapid changes in product offerings and market trends, the choice of OTT and streaming technology is absolutely key. The established OTT middleware products on the market are incremental improvements and add-ons to older IPTV-based systems. This leaves them with a heavy footprint requiring massive servers which are inefficient and inflexible.

"Using our detailed knowledge and long experience of TV services to develop a modern, agile architecture and approach, we invested heavily to develop a full product range from scratch. The key parameters for our customer-centric view were to speed up deployment and enable a low-cost legacy IPTV path for service providers and telcos who want to move to a world-class offer which is disruptively affordable. We have developed our own software modules for functions including a content management system, digital rights management and AI recommendation engines as well as CDN and mobile clients."

"The mediaClass engagement model is based on an initial fixed fee which includes all deployment and integration with the option of yearly maintenance and support. 2019 saw the introduction of our new multi-DRM module. Initial DRMs supported are Google Widevine, Microsoft PlayReady and Apple FairPlay. Our OTT/IPTV multiscreen software already integrates with the usual multi-DRM solutions but now includes a zero-extra-cost multi-DRM option."

Exhibiting at IBC, mediaClass announced that it is developing DAIClass dynamic ad insertion for linear channels as an option into its end-to-end OTT multiscreen platform as well as Broadcast-Pro, a version of its end-to-end IPTV/OTT multiscreen platform.

Stilian Tcholakov, CTO of mediaClass commented: "The challenge was to create a complete product package that keeps costs down and offers advanced functionality in a turnkey solution which fits most requirements. Having our own multi-DRM solution helps massively reduce ownership and implementation costs.

“Given the level of interest and discussions, we are going to have an even busier time in 2020 which is astonishing for such a new arrival in a crowded market. The development team has a few surprise developments coming too.”