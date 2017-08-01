Quantum expands line of NVMe storage appliances

Leveraging software defined architecture introduced with the F2000, the F1000 exemplifies Quantum’s commitment to an accelerated pace of product innovation, offering streaming performance and response times at a lower entry price.

The F-Series is used by studios, corporations and government agencies to accelerate the capture, edit and finishing of high-definition content, and speeds VFX and CGI render performance by 10x-100x to develop augmented and virtual reality.

The Quantum F-Series was designed specifically for the video and image-based workloads that are critical to customers. This content can be high-definition video used for movie, TV and sports production, for marketing and advertising content or for image-based workloads that require high speed processing.

Quantum customers are also recognising the benefits of F-Series NVMe appliances not only to accelerate the workloads above but to move from fiber channel networks to less expensive IP-based networks.Jamie Lerner, president and CEO of Quantum said: “The F1000 provides a low-priced entry point for customers seeking the performance advantages of NVMe but don’t require the high availability capabilities of the F2000. Our software defined approach enabled us to deliver the F1000 at an ambitious pace, moving from concept to general availability in under six months. This aggressive tempo of innovation ultimately enables our customers to be more agile in addressing their business challenges.”

The F1000 is available in two capacity points: 39TB and 77TB. It offers the same connectivity options as the F2000: 32Gb fiber channel or iSER / RDMA using 100Gb Ethernet and is designed to