TGV Cinemas opens largest augmented audio cinema

Malaysia’s TGV Cinemas has opened a 140-seats cinema boosted by Flexound Augmented Audio.

TGV Cinemas celebrated the opening of its cinema site in the brand new Toppen Mall in Johor Bahru, Malaysia late last 2019.

The Flexound auditorium - of the 9-screen multiplex is equipped with Flexound Augmented Audio.

The theater has 140 Milano-seats manufactured by Ferco Seating. It is now the largest cinema in the world with the Flexound Augmented Audio enhancement in every seat.

TGV Cinemas is a fast-growing entertainment company operating the second largest multiplex cinema chain in Malaysia.

TGV Cinemas is strongly developing its offering to be able to provide its customers the best movie-going experiences in the region.

TGV decided to invest in the new Flexound Augmented Audio technology to be the first Southeast Asian cinema company to incorporate it.

“Immersive technologies are a rising trend in the cinema industry, and with Flexound, we can provide something totally new and exciting for our movie-goers. When you both hear and feel the sounds of the movie while watching it, it enhances the emotions created by the film and it feels like you are in the story yourself. It’s a very natural and engaging experience. When the film ends, you feel like you want more,” says Yeoh Oon Lai, CEO of the TGV Cinemas.

“Sound is actually vibration which we can hear with our ears but can also sense with our skin and body. For some reason we’ve only utilized the human hearing to enjoy sounds and music so far. Synchronized sound came to cinema in the 1920s, so its now high time to add the sensation of touch to the movie experience and this is possible with our patented augmented audio solution, in an elegant and sophisticated way. The seats do not move, but your emotions will,” said Mervi Heinaro, Flexound CEO.

Flexound technology offers equal sound quality in every seat independent of seat location.

It improves the clarity of dialogue and lower-pitched tones and requires no wearable accessories. “No recode or remixing of the sound is needed, so the cinema operators can exhibit any content from blockbusters to local content to e-sports. We give cinema operators a high-value competitive advantage over in-home-entertainment.”, says Flexound Chief of Cinema, Mika Oesch.

The first commercial cinema with Flexound Augmented Audio was opened in February 2019 in Finland.

The technology was first introduced to the cinema industry in June 2018 at the CineEurope in Barcelona, Spain.