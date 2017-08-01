TVU Networks appoints senior vice president of solutions

Based in the Atlanta area, he will lead the company’s global solutions team, which will partner with TVU customers to help them quickly adapt to changes in consumer media consumption.



Prior to joining TVU, Timmins held senior positions at Grass Valley. In his most recent role as vice president of advanced technology, Timmins worked with customers to transform business operations to digital and SaaS, as well as build cloud first systems.

He also brings experience in solutions architecture as vice president of global sales engineering. Before joining Grass Valley, Timmins held senior strategic sales roles at Piksel and Miranda Technologies.Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks said: “We are very pleased to welcome Jared to TVU. He understands the challenges facing today’s changing production environment, and is experienced working with broadcasters to identify the proper solutions for operational success. With Jared now on board, we are consolidating all of our solutions engineering resources globally under his leadership.”Added Shen: “TVU has always been in the forefront of developing IP and cloud solutions designed to streamline and optimize production workflows. We continue to integrate more production tools into TVU MediaMind, our story-centric workflow platform. This will expand the platform’s ability to deliver the end-to-end needs of the broadcast Media Supply Chain, as well as allow for the mass content customization for a single audience essential for success in the Media 4.0 revolution.”Timmins commented on his appointment: “I am excited to be leading global solutions at TVU during a time of rapid evolution in the media industry. In bringing a consultative approach to our customer relationships, the Global Solutions Team will focus on identifying opportunities for greater operational efficiencies and greater content monetization throughout our customer’s workflows. We will provide recommendations that utilize the next generation of media supply chain solutions and technologies, such as cloud enabled workflows.”