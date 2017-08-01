VidCon Abu Dhabi reveals first 12 featured creators

Following the announcement that VidCon will be coming to the Middle East, VidCon Abu Dhabi, which is being organised in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has secured a list of digital stars from around the world.

These include creator and actor Alex Wassabi, sister act Rawan and Rayan, UN Youth Peace Ambassador and filmmaker Brent Rivera, dance celebrity Matt Steffanina, the duo Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero and more.

Jim Louderback, general manager at VidCon said: “This exciting host of talented and pioneering creators from different regions with diverse experiences will make the first ever VidCon Abu Dhabi unforgettable. Our goal was to have our Community Track reflect the dynamic and innovative UAE online community and we couldn’t be happier with our first roster of creators. Each embraces the forward-thinking democratization of content and fandom that’s changing media worldwide - and we know they will thrill their existing and new Middle East fans!” he added.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, acting executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said: “The stature of the line-up of talent that has been announced for this pioneering event showcases perfectly the focus the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and its partners have as we collectively look to position the UAE capital as a global leader, not only in the digital space, but also as a destination that delivers the very best in cutting edge events. And with even more high impact creators yet to be revealed, the first ever VidCon to be held in the Middle East will definitely be unmissable for residents and visitors alike.”

Attendees at VidCon Abu Dhabi will be treated to creative and informative content from the industry’s innovators on the industry track, along with practical tips and inspiration to help emerging online video stars make better videos, build their online audience and drive revenue.

Ticket options are divided into three signature tracks for purchasers - community track, creator track and industry track.

VidCon also unveiled its first group of industry track speakers and sessions, with top international speakers including Goldie Chan, Cassie Roma and Jeremy Vest who will bring more than 40 sessions to the track.

Some of the sessions include- TikTok on why it's blowing up and how to capitalise on it for your brand, Going Global which will show how to grow and engage with Youtube's worldwide audience, Building A Robust Creator Partnership Program which include lessons from networks in the MENA region as well as Delivering ROI to measure the impact of influencer campaigns.