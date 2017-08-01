DiGiCo announces DMI-KLANG at NAMM 2020

KLANG’s (Klang) immersive in-ear mixing systems make spatial and transparent in-ear monitoring possible. With lower listening levels - on average up to 6dB less - it eliminates the feeling of isolation associated with a normal in-ear stereo mix and offers less fatigue.

Its applications range from personal mixing for touring monitor engineers to spatial mixing for recording studio sessions.

Austin Freshwater, GM at DiGiCo said: "This is the first hardware product since KLANG and DiGiCo joined forces. We took KLANG:fabrik’s immersive in-ear mixing core and rebuilt it with today’s latest FPGA technology. With one device, we can now deliver immersive mixes of 64 inputs for 16 musicians. This is the highest input count of any KLANG product to date. And the best thing is, we were able to bring the processing latency down to a quarter of a millisecond.”

The DMI-KLANG connects directly to DiGiCo consoles’ internal audio stream without any additional hardware I/O or overhead. This makes it possible to route any audio channel from the console to the DMI-KLANG and return the immersive mix to the Aux merge input.

Via the DiGiCo KLANG console link, monitor engineers can stay in their usual mixing workflow, use snapshots, faders and knobs.

Pascal Dietrich, co-founder of Klang said: "The DMI-KLANG is just the beginning of a new line of product. Together with the DiGiCo OrangeBox and the many I/O expansion cards available today, we can now interface with almost any professional digital mixing console."

Available DMI cards offer MADI (TP, BNC), Optocore, Dante and other digital formats. Additionally, by utilising the KLANG:app, personal mixing can be done on any tablet, smartphone or PC/Mac.

The DMI-KLANG will be on display at DiGiCo’s booth 17901 from January 16 to 19, 2020.